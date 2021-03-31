Salesianum baseball improves to 2-0 with 11-1 victory over St. Georges Tech: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — St. Georges Tech scored in the top of the first inning without a hit, but that was all the runs Salesianum pitching would allow in an 11-1 victory March 30.

Sallies scored three in the third. Brody Valentine led off with a single, followed by a John Dunion single. The Hawks retired two batters, but Zach Czarnecki knocked in a run with a hit, and Conor Campbell stroked a triple to add two more.

The hosts sent 11 batters to the plate in the fifth, when they scored five times. Luke Swift and Brian Lang each singled; they moved up on a sacrifice bunt. Dunion had an infield hit, but the runners stayed put, loading the bases. Deuce Rzucidlo knocked in a pair with a single, and Ben Venema scored another with a hit. Two walks resulted in another run, and Swift picked an RBI single.

The Sals ended the game in their half of the fifth with three runs. They loaded the bases on two walks and a base hit. Venema brought the first run home on a sacrifice fly, and, with two outs, Campbell brought the game to a conclusion with a two-run single.

Aidan O’Brien pitched 3.2 innings, giving up an unearned run on two hits. He struck out six. Rzucidlo went an inning and a third, striking out two. The Sals (2-0) host Appoquinimink in a highly anticipated game on April 8 at 4 p.m.

St. Georges fell to 2-1. The Hawks visit Newark on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

Photos courtesy of Nick Halliday.