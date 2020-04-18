WATCH: Bishop Malooly, Diocese of Wilmington, livestreams Saturday evening Mass April 18 from Cathedral of St. Peter

Thousand have flocked to livestreamed online Masses over the last month, including services celebrated by Bishop Malooly in the Diocese of Wilmington throughout Holy Week.

The bishop continues to bring Mass live to the diocese this week as he celebrates the 4 p.m. Mass April 18 from the Cathedral of St. Peter.

Although public gatherings have been cancelled during the stay-at-home order to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, many parishes in the Diocese of Wilmington are offering online reflections, Masses and spiritual messages to connect with their parishioners.

Most parishes are also still posting their weekly bulletins online. And Catholic can follow all the latest news on the real-time website thedialog.org.

If your parish is offering online spiritual resources or livestreaming Mass, look for them here or send the information to news@thedialog.org.

The following parishes are offering Mass or spiritual reflections:

• Cathedral of St. Peter, Wilmington , cathedralofstpeter.com

Daily Mass can be found on the website and the Downtown Catholic YouTube Channel www.youtube.com/channel/UCBSRW3xMxYz9UBmvgFtWi8g/

• Church of the Good Shepherd, Perryville, Md. goodshepherdcecilmd.org

Masses available on the parish YouTube channel – www.youtube.com/channel/UC-XfQ_wH9S73SUfiBTU1O3w/videos

• Church of the Holy Cross, Dover holycrossdover.org/introducing/pastors-page Reflections from Holy Cross clergy can be found here: holycrossdover.org/introducing/pastors-page/spiritual-resources-page

• Holy Rosary, Claymont, hrparish.com

Mass will be livestreamed and recorded beginning March 29. It will be available on Facebook, through the parish website and on YouTube. www.facebook.com/Holy-Rosary-Catholic-Church-156541847727887/

• Immaculate Heart of Mary, Wilmington ihm.weconnect.com/

Mass can be found on the parish Facebook page: www.facebook.com/IHMParish1990/ or YouTube page www.youtube.com/channel/UC369xw_hmLRVfK07AqRgrpA

• Our Lady of Lourdes, Seaford ollseaford.org

Messages from the pastor, Rosary, Stations of the Cross are available on the parish Facebook page: www.facebook.com/OLLSeafordDE/

• Parish of the Resurrection, Wilmington resurrectionde.org

Messages from Fr. Greg Corrigan on the parish YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UC9x_wcEKTzv5hHLCCV3LKOA

• St. Ann, Bethany Beach, & Our Lady of Guadalupe, Frankford stannbb.org

Daily live streaming of Mass on parish website at 9 a.m. Also offering a variety of prayers, links to other services, and Scripture commentary on our website at stannbb.org/.Click through photo gallery at top of page. The Masses specifically are on stannbb.org/do-not-be-anxious/. Masses and stations are also streamed simultaneously on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/stannbb/ and on Diocesan Publications myParish app, which is available for free download to mobile devices.

• St. Anthony of Padua, Wilmington sapde.org/

Weekly reflection from Fr. Francis Rinaldi on the parish webpage. Weekly Mass using the Meet.com website. See the Facebook page for more information: www.facebook.com/stanthonyswilm/ Also, look for instructions on signing into the Meet app on the parish Twitter page, @StAnthonysWilm.

• St. Benedict, Ridgely, Md. & St. Elizabeth of Hungary, Denton, Md. beparish.com

Godcast with Fr. Brian Lewis on the parish YouTube page www.youtube.com/channel/UCUpn_aRQZsSvfGKKiMoRiUw

• St. Christopher, Chester, Md. stchristopherski.org

Mass on parish YouTube channel can be found on a special webpage: stchristopherski.org/covid-19-updates

• St. Catherine of Siena, Wilmington www.scswilmde.org/

Weekly homilies will be posted on the parish Facebook page: www.facebook.com/scswilmde

• St. Edmond, Rehoboth Beach www.stedmond.org/

A recorded Mass will be available on the parish website.

• St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Bear setonparish.net

Livestreaming on the parish Facebook page www.facebook.com/setonparishDE/

• St. Elizabeth, Wilmington steparish.org

Livestreaming Mass on the parish Facebook page: steparish.org/news/sunday-mass-live-stream-through-facebook

• St. Helena, Wilmington www.sainthelenas.org

Mass with Msgr. Russell available on the parish website.

Mass on Facebook live www.facebook.com/StHelenasParishDE/ under videos every Saturday at 5 p.m.; available to be watched on Sunday mornings also. Parish YouTube page: www.youtube.com/channel/UCOc7iS2b7nXcdrOubo9CdkQ?app=desktop

• St. John the Beloved, Wilmington sjbde.org/

Go to https://sjbde.org/ or www.facebook.com/sjbde for more information.

• St. John the Baptist /Holy Angels, Newark stjohn-holyangels.com

Live streaming daily mass Monday-Saturday at 8 a.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. from St. John the Baptist on Main St. in Newark. Reflections and daily meditations will also be posted with the live streaming. www.facebook.com/stjohnholyangels

• St. Joseph on the Brandywine, Greenvville www.stjosephonthebrandywine.org/

Stations of the Cross available here: www.stjosephonthebrandywine.org/videos.html

• St. Joseph, Middletown http://www.stjosephmiddletown.com/

Livestreamed Mass Mon.-Fr, 5 p.m. Vigil Mass on Saturdays here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsQ1SC283dUwiHmffpsFs5g

• St. Mary of the Assumption, Hockessin www.smachurch.com/

Video available on the parish YouTube page: www.youtube.com/channel/UC-IZU4DeQq6Hg8xDcaWYRDA

• St. Mary’s and St. Patrick’s, Wilmington smspwilmington.com

(Connecting through the Cathedral of St. Peter offerings) Daily Mass can be found on the website, www.cathedralofstpeter.com/, and the Downtown Catholic YouTube Channel www.youtube.com/channel/UCBSRW3xMxYz9UBmvgFtWi8g/

• St. Mary Magdalen, Wilmington smmchurch.org

Mass and devotions on parish YouTube channel www.youtube.com/channel/UCjWcQNKKqilmJWKov_Hr7Fg

• St. Mary Star of the Sea, and Holy Savior, Ocean City, Md. stmarystaroftheseaocmd.com

Mass available on the parish Facebook page: www.facebook.com/SaintMaryOceanCityMD/

• Ss. Peter and Paul, Easton, St. Joseph, Cordova, & St. Michael, St. Michael’s www.ssppeaston.org/

Videos available on the parish website: www.ssppeaston.org/what_s_new/recordings_of_sspp_masses

• St. Polycarp, Smyrna saintpolycarp.org

Mass on the parish YouTube channel www.youtube.com/watch?v=ce3AHHWMGD0&t=745s

• St. Thomas More Oratory, Newark udcatholic.org

Messages from the pastor www.udcatholic.org/videos.html

• St. Thomas the Apostle, Wilmington sainttom.org

Sunday Mass will be posted on the parish website. Daily Mass livestreamed Monday through Friday at 8am. Sunday Mass will be taped and available on YouTube, Saturday afternoon.

•••

