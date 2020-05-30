WATCH REPLAY: Bishop Malooly livestreams Mass from Cathedral of St. Peter on feast of the Pentecost

WATCH REPLAY: Bishop Malooly livestreams Mass from Cathedral of St. Peter on...

Bishop Malooly livestreams Mass from the Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington on the feast of the Pentecost.

Although public gatherings have been cancelled during the stay-at-home order to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, many parishes in the Diocese of Wilmington are offering online reflections, Masses and spiritual messages to connect with their parishioners.

If your parish is offering online spiritual resources or livestreaming Mass, send the information to news@thedialog.org.

The following parishes are offering Mass or spiritual reflections:

• Cathedral of St. Peter, Wilmington , cathedralofstpeter.com

Daily Mass can be found on the website and the Downtown Catholic YouTube Channel www.youtube.com/channel/UCBSRW3xMxYz9UBmvgFtWi8g/

• Church of the Good Shepherd, Perryville, Md. goodshepherdcecilmd.org

4 p.m. Mass and evening prayer daily; Masses available on the parish YouTube channel – www.youtube.com/channel/UC-XfQ_wH9S73SUfiBTU1O3w/videos

• Church of the Holy Child, Wilmington www.chcparish.org/

Live stream masses at parish YouTube page: www.youtube.com/channel/UC2UotqDGeOMUl-gQG3t9sKw

• Church of the Holy Cross, Dover holycrossdover.org/

Reflections from Holy Cross clergy can be found here: holycrossdover.org/introducing/pastors-page/spiritual-resources-page

Mass also available on the parish YouTube page:HolyCrossDE www.youtube.com/channel/UClD7p6YHfMlBmCpfbhlpzoA

• Holy Rosary, Claymont, hrparish.com

Mass will be livestreamed and recorded beginning March 29. It will be available on Facebook, through the parish website and on YouTube.

www.facebook.com/Holy-Rosary-Catholic-Church-156541847727887/ and Holy Rosary Claymont DE YouTube page www.youtube.com/channel/UCTsKs7JFbIFZbZlGKOIcvug

• Immaculate Conception/St. Jude, Elkton, Md.

Every evening at 7pm, music director Dana Brehany leads live prayer hour. www.facebook.com/ICCparish/

• Immaculate Conception, Marydel

Daily Mass available at www.iccmarydel.org/view-daily-mass.html

• Immaculate Heart of Mary, Wilmington ihm.weconnect.com/

Mass can be found on the parish Facebook page: www.facebook.com/IHMParish1990/ or YouTube page www.youtube.com/channel/UC369xw_hmLRVfK07AqRgrpA

• Our Lady of Lourdes, Seaford ollseaford.org

Messages from the pastor, Rosary, Stations of the Cross are available on the parish Facebook page: www.facebook.com/OLLSeafordDE/

• Parish of the Resurrection, Wilmington resurrectionde.org

Messages from Fr. Greg Corrigan on the parish YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UC9x_wcEKTzv5hHLCCV3LKOA

• St. Ann, Bethany Beach, St. Luke, OCMD, & Our Lady of Guadalupe, Frankford stannbb.org

Daily live streaming of Mass on parish website at 9 a.m. Also offering a variety of prayers, links to other services, and Scripture commentary on our website at stannbb.org/.Click through photo gallery at top of page. The Masses specifically are on stannbb.org/do-not-be-anxious/. Masses and stations are also streamed simultaneously on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/stannbb/ and on Diocesan Publications myParish app, which is available for free download to mobile devices.

• St. Anthony of Padua, Wilmington sapde.org/

Weekly reflection from Fr. Francis Rinaldi on the parish webpage. Weekly Mass using the Meet.com website. See the Facebook page for more information: www.facebook.com/stanthonyswilm/ Also, look for instructions on signing into the Meet app on the parish Twitter page, @StAnthonysWilm.

• St. Benedict, Ridgely, Md. & St. Elizabeth of Hungary, Denton, Md. beparish.com

Godcast with Fr. Brian Lewis on the parish YouTube page www.youtube.com/channel/UCUpn_aRQZsSvfGKKiMoRiUw

• St. Christopher, Chester, Md. stchristopherski.org

Mass on parish YouTube channel can be found on a special webpage: stchristopherski.org/covid-19-updates

And also: https://www.stchristopherski.org/masses-videos

• St. Catherine of Siena, Wilmington www.scswilmde.org/

Weekly homilies will be posted on the parish Facebook page: www.facebook.com/scswilmde

• St. Edmond, Rehoboth Beach www.stedmond.org/

A recorded Mass will be available on the parish website.

• St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Bear setonparish.net

Livestreaming on the parish Facebook page www.facebook.com/setonparishDE/

• St. Elizabeth, Wilmington steparish.org

Livestreaming Mass on the parish Facebook page: steparish.org/news/sunday-mass-live-stream-through-facebook

• St. Francis de Sales, Salisbury http://www.visitstfrancis.org/

Masses available on the parish YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcjjBUHw-cPIZHwWLCmJvDw

• St. Helena, Wilmington www.sainthelenas.org

Mass with Msgr. Russell available on the parish website. Mass on Facebook live www.facebook.com/StHelenasParishDE/ under videos every Saturday at 5 p.m.; available to be watched on Sunday mornings also. Parish YouTube page: www.youtube.com/channel/UCOc7iS2b7nXcdrOubo9CdkQ?app=desktop

• St. John the Beloved, Wilmington sjbde.org/

Mass available. Go to https://sjbde.org/ or www.facebook.com/sjbde for more information.

• St. John the Baptist /Holy Angels, Newark stjohn-holyangels.com

Live streaming daily mass Monday-Saturday at 8 a.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. from St. John the Baptist on Main St. in Newark. Reflections and daily meditations will also be posted with the live streaming. www.facebook.com/stjohnholyangels

• St. John Neumann, Berlin, Md. www.stjohnneumannrcc.com/

Fr. Joe Cocucci’s weekly gospel message for children, comes out on Fridays: www.youtube.com/watch?v=HEk4TJFCIDE&feature=youtu.be

Livestreamed Mass every Sunday at 10AM: www.youtube.com/channel/UCtYWCSWZDclHfNcWayftyeA

• St. Joseph, French Street, Wilmington stjosephfrenchst.org/

Sunday Mass on parish YouTube channel 10 a.m., also Wednesdays. St. Josephs Wilm https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9-ljIa9-IU0OS9jPbe2ddQ Also, virtual scripture study by phone, April 24, 1 p.m. (605) 313-5804, access code 396730. Also check the parish Facebook page: www.facebook.com/StJosephFrenchStreet/

• St. Joseph on the Brandywine, Greenvville www.stjosephonthebrandywine.org/

Stations of the Cross available here: www.stjosephonthebrandywine.org/videos.html

• St. Joseph, Middletown http://www.stjosephmiddletown.com/

Livestreamed Mass Mon.-Fr, 5 p.m. Vigil Mass on Saturdays here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsQ1SC283dUwiHmffpsFs5g

• St. Jude the Apostle, Lewes www.stjudelewes.org/

Mass on the parish YouTube page www.youtube.com/channel/UC2vnHlr2UccJsuItv_Xrzhg

• St. Margaret of Scotland margaretofscotland.org/

Mass available on the livestreaming page margaretofscotland.org/streaming/

Also on Facebook live: www.facebook.com/StMargaretofScotlandDE

• St. Mary of the Assumption, Hockessin www.smachurch.com/

Livestream available here: www.smachurch.com/stream

Video available on the parish YouTube page: www.youtube.com/channel/UC-IZU4DeQq6Hg8xDcaWYRDA

• St. Mary’s and St. Patrick’s, Wilmington smspwilmington.com

(Connecting through the Cathedral of St. Peter offerings) Daily Mass can be found on the website, www.cathedralofstpeter.com/, and the Downtown Catholic YouTube Channel www.youtube.com/channel/UCBSRW3xMxYz9UBmvgFtWi8g/

• St. Mary Magdalen, Wilmington smmchurch.org

Videos available on the parish webpage. Mass and devotions on parish YouTube channel www.youtube.com/channel/UCjWcQNKKqilmJWKov_Hr7Fg

• St. Mary Star of the Sea, and Holy Savior, Ocean City, Md. stmarystaroftheseaocmd.com

Mass available on the parish Facebook page: www.facebook.com/SaintMaryOceanCityMD/

• St. Matthew, Wilmington www.stmatthewsde.com/

Videos available on the parish website.

• Ss. Peter and Paul, Easton, St. Joseph, Cordova, & St. Michael, St. Michael’s www.ssppeaston.org/

Videos available on the parish website: www.ssppeaston.org/what_s_new/recordings_of_sspp_masses

and the parish Facebook page www.facebook.com/SSPPEaston/

• St. Polycarp, Smyrna saintpolycarp.org

Mass on the parish YouTube channel www.youtube.com/watch?v=ce3AHHWMGD0&t=745s

• St. Thomas More Oratory, Newark udcatholic.org

Messages from the pastor www.udcatholic.org/videos.html

• St. Thomas the Apostle, Wilmington sainttom.org

Sunday Mass will be posted on the parish website. Daily Mass livestreamed Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. Sunday Mass will be taped and available on YouTube, Saturday afternoon www.youtube.com/channel/UCQF4g0A1J7_-A8DemCVApug

•••

The Dialog news operation is providing special alerts to readers of the Angelus e-newsletter. Sign up here for a free subscription to the Angelus.