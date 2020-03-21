WATCH: Join Bishop Malooly of the Diocese of Wilmington for Sunday Mass the weekend of March 21-22, the Fourth Sunday of Lent

From the Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington, Bishop W. Francis Malooly celebrates Mass for the Fourth Sunday of Lent.

Join the bishop and hear a special message from him at the start of Mass.

Regulations limiting large gatherings have been adopted in both Delaware and Maryland and public celebration of Mass has been suspended to conform to those guidelines.

The diocese has set up a webpage, www.cdow.org/coronavirus, to provide information and special announcements of interest to the Catholic community and the public. The page also features the video of the Sunday Mass for those who can participate from home.

Parish leaders throughout Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland have followed Bishop Malooly’s request to carefully consider cancelling parish events and gatherings.

