We must do our spiritual due diligence — Sunday homily, Father James Kirk

15th Sunday – A

July 12, 2020

BY FATHER JAMES KIRK

Pastor, St. Mary Magdalen parish

Today’s gospel of the “sower & the seed” reminds us of what we already know – that in the realm of faith our hearts are the soil into which the seeds of God’s word are planted. Thus, we will bear fruit according to the disposition of our souls. We must do our spiritual due diligence to make sure that our hearts are the rich soil that is always ready to receive God’s word and act upon it.

As Jesus himself explained, “The seed sown on rich soil is the one who hears the word and understands it, who indeed bears fruit and yields a hundred or sixty or thirtyfold.”

If we call ourselves followers of Christ than Jesus’ words are a reminder of our obligation to bear fruit by putting our faith into action not only in word but more importantly – in deed. We must not only say we follow Christ we must act like it.

The words of the Prophet Isaiah which constitutes today’s first reading ring true: “Just as from the heavens the rain and snow come down and do not return there till they have watered the earth, making it fertile and fruitful, giving seed to the one who sows and bread to the one who eats, so shall my word be that goes forth from my mouth; my word shall not return to me void, but shall do my will, achieving the end for which I sent it.”