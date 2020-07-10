Saint Mark’s graduate Lt. Col. Melissa A. Zebley named superintendent of Delaware State Police

Lt. Col. Melissa A. Zebley, a 1987 graduate of Saint Mark’s High School, has been appointed the superintendent of the Delaware State Police. She is the first woman to lead the agency.

Zebley, 50, assumes command from the retiring Col. Nathan McQueen. She is a 28-year veteran of the state police and is currently responsible for internal affairs, information support services and planning. She joined the executive staff in 2010, and her pas assignments include patrol trooper, training academy officer, patrol sergeant, public information officer, fiscal executive officer, and troop commander.

“Lt. Col. Zebley has a tremendous track record of leadership at the Delaware State Police and is the right person to lead our largest police agency,” Gov. John Carney said. “I know she will build on the good work of Col. McQueen to keep Delaware safe and continue to establish trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.”

A graduate of the University of Delaware, Zebley has a master’s degree in administration of justice from Wilmington University and is a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command. She is currently an instructor for the Delaware Leadership Development Program, a three-week school targeted at first-line supervisors, and she has served as an adjunct professor at Wilmington University since 2003.

“I am humbled and honored to serve as the 26th superintendent of the Delaware State Police. The Delaware State Police remain steadfast in our mission of service to all citizens and will continue on our course of community collaboration and progressive policing,” Zebley said.