Catholic Forum: Carol Glatz of Catholic News Service on Pope Francis and ‘What Would Jesus Do Today?’

Catholic Forum: Carol Glatz of Catholic News Service on Pope Francis and...

On this episode of Catholic Forum, Carol Glatz, Editor in Chief of Catholic News Service, Rome, joins the show to discuss the legacy of Pope Francis and covering his papacy and funeral as a Vatican journalist.

You can find Catholic News Service content from Carol and her colleagues at usccb.org/catholicnewsservice or at YouTube.com/CatholicNewsService along with other social media platforms. Find Vatican Access content at: www.vaticanaccess.com

Watch the complete interview with Carol, including photos referenced during the conversation on the Diocese of Wilmington YouTube Channel: youtube.com/DioceseofWilm.