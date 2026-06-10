Raymond Martinez: On Pilgrimage and ‘Showing Up for Our Lord’ on this week’s Catholic Forum

Raymond Martinez: On Pilgrimage and ‘Showing Up for Our Lord’ on...

On this episode of Catholic Forum, Raymond Martinez II joins the show to discuss his role as a Perpetual Pilgrim on the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage “One Nation Under God” route that is bringing the Blessed Sacrament to many east coast dioceses this Summer, including the Diocese of Wilmington on June 11th and 12th.

To learn more about Raymond and his fellow perpetual pilgrims visit eucharisticpilgrimage.org. To learn more about the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage events in the Diocese of Wilmington visit cdow.org/cabriniroute or thedialog.org. We hope you’ll join us on the route to glorify our Eucharistic Lord, the Source and Summit of our faith!

Each week you can listen to The Catholic Forum podcast on Apple, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music podcasts and youtube.com/dioceseofwilm every Wednesday; and on Relevant Radio 640 every Saturday afternoon at 1:30 for those in the Delmarva/South Jersey region.

More information is available at cdow.org/CatholicForum and Facebook.com/CatholicForum.

Catholic Forum is a production of the Office of Communication of the Diocese of Wilmington (supported by the Faith and Charity Appeal!)

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