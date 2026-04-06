Catholic Forum — Faces of Impact: Ellen Barrosse and the importance of supporting Catholic Charities

Catholic Forum — Faces of Impact: Ellen Barrosse and the importance of...

On this episode of Catholic Forum, Faces of Impact in partnership with Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington returns with a continuation of the discussion on Msgr. Thomas Reese and the Annual Tribute Dinner.

In this episode, Abigail Klous is joined by Ellen Barrosse, a recipient of the Reese Award, to reflect on the importance of the Tribute Dinner in supporting the work of Catholic Charities.

The Tribute Dinner is scheduled for Wednesday, April 15th at the Chase Center, you can get tickets and find out more about this year’s Reese Award recipient, Stephen Hyde on the Catholic Charities website: https://www.ccwilm.org/events/cc-dinner/

In addition to the Faces of Impact interview, and the usual news update from the Dialog, you’ll also hear a seasonal Easter music interlude, and Bishop William Koenig’s Easter Message for 2026.

As always, listen to the complete audio version of Catholic Forum on Apple, Spotify, iHeartRadio or Amazon Music podcasts. If you’re in Delmarva or South Jersey you can also listen on Saturdays at 1:30 PM on Relevant Radio 640.

Catholic Forum is a production of the Office of Communication of the Diocese of Wilmington (supported by the Faith and Charity Appeal!)

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