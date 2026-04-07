A light week awaits for Catholic high school athletic teams in Diocese of Wilmington

The normal hustle and bustle of the spring high school sports seasons comes to a near-halt this week as students and coaches enjoy the Easter break. For some squads, however, it’s business as usual on the field.

The busiest team will be the Saint Mark’s baseball team, which plays three road games this week in a four-day span. Archmere, St. Elizabeth and Salesianum also will be on the diamond this week. Most noteworthy in boys lacrosse is a trip to South Bend, Indiana, for the Salesianum squad, where they’ll play twice. In girls sports, it’s only softball this week, and the only Catholic school making an appearance is Saint Mark’s.

Bring a blanket for the next few days. Temperatures will be a few degrees below normal until later in the week. Be sure to check schedules because the starting times, they could be a-changin’.

Boys

Baseball

Tuesday, April 7

Archmere (2-1) at Concord (3-2), 11 a.m. The Auks’ bats have been scorching hot the past two games, but they’ll face one of the state’s tougher teams in the Raiders in this midday tussle. Concord will be playing its third game in five days.

Saint Mark’s (0-2) at Sussex Central (3-1), 4:15 p.m. Saint Mark’s begins a challenging week with the first of three road games, two in Sussex County. Their opponents, including the Central Golden Knights, have a combined record of 10-2 to begin the week.

Odessa (3-1) at Salesianum (2-1), 6 p.m. The Sals are back on their home turf, welcoming the Ducks. Salesianum has gotten strong pitching and timely hitting at Fusco Field.

Wednesday, April 8

Conrad (3-0) vs. St. Elizabeth (3-1), 1 p.m. at Canby Park. This will be the stiffest challenge for the Vikings in the early going. Conrad reached the state championship game last season and returns many of those players.

Thursday, April 9

Saint Mark’s at St. Georges (4-0), noon

Friday, April 10

Saint Mark’s at Delmar (3-1), noon

Saturday, April 11

Salesianum at Mount St. Michael’s (N.Y.) 1 p.m.

Lacrosse

Tuesday, April 7

Marin Catholic (Calif.) at Salesianum (2-2), 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 10

Archmere (1-2) at Westtown (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 11

Salesianum vs. Loyola Academy (Calif.), time TBA at University of Notre Dame, South Bend, Ind.

Sunday, April 12

Salesianum vs. West Reserve Academy (Ohio), time TBA at University of Notre Dame, South Bend, Ind.

Girls

Softball

Wednesday, April 8

Laurel (2-1) at Saint Mark’s (2-2), 1 p.m.

Saturday, April 11

Saint Mark’s vs. Delaware Military (2-4), 1 p.m. at Piedmont Softball Field