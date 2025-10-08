Help for parents who have lost a child with Red Bird Ministries’ Kelly Breaux on the latest Catholic Forum

Help for parents who have lost a child with Red Bird Ministries’...

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog, we talk with the president and co-founder of Red Bird Ministries, Kelly Breaux.

Kelly and her husband, Ryan, did not find the help they needed from their church when their two children passed away. With God’s help, they decided to form Red Bird Ministries, an organization that systematically guides individuals and couples through the complexity and trauma that happens with the loss of a child through miscarriage and stillbirth or as an infant, child, adolescent, or adult.

