Learn more about the Blue Hen Rosary Cenacle on the latest Catholic Forum

Learn more about the Blue Hen Rosary Cenacle on the latest Catholic...

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog, we talk with Leo Sticinski about the Blue Hen Rosary Cenacle that takes place each Friday at 5 p.m. in the chapel of Immaculate Conception Church in Elkton, Maryland.

All are invited to join in-person or via Zoom and pray 15 decades of the Rosary for the young Catholics at the University of Delaware and throughout the Diocese of Wilmington and beyond.

For more information, email bluehenrosary@gmail.com .

You can see a video of this interview on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel, YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm.

