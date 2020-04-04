Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan calls for moment of prayer, reflection, on Palm Sunday, thanking those who sacrifice

Gov. Larry Hogan in Maryland is hoping people have the chance to remember their faith even though government regulations have restricted public gatherings and led to the closing of churches.

While it is currently unsafe to gather together in churches, temples, and other places of worship across the state, Governor Hogan issued a proclamation declaring a statewide moment of prayer and reflection at noon on Sunday, April 5, according to the governor’s web site.

“This Sunday is Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week, and Wednesday is the beginning of Passover for our Jewish community,” said the governor. “In the Christian faith, we use this time to remember and reflect on the sacrifice of one, for the redemption of many.

“Each and every one of us is now being asked to make sacrifices that may very well help save the lives of others. At noon this Sunday, I am calling on all Marylanders to join together at home, or wherever you are, in a moment of prayer or reflection for those we have lost, those who are sick, and the doctors, nurses, clinicians, health care workers, and first responders on the front lines around the clock working to bring about a new dawn in our history.”