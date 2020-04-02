St. Elizabeth students embrace technology, don’t let coronavirus get in the way of ‘Passion’ set for ‘Catholic Forum’ April 4

St. Elizabeth students embrace technology, don’t let coronavirus get in the way...

By Bob Krebs

In 2004, with the Mel Gibson film The Passion of the Christ on everyone’s minds, I was looking for a new and interesting way to present the Passion on the Catholic Forum radio program (that was before podcasts).

The Saint Elizabeth High School drama class stepped up and for the last 16 years. Students have been coming to our studio and recording the Passion gospels in much the same way dramas were presented back in the golden days of radio.

This year, with schools closed and social-distancing the norm, I thought we would have to forgo this year’s presentation. That is when St. Elizabeth Director of Performing Arts, Jeff Dietzler, stepped up.

He said, “why don’t we try to have each student actor record his or her part at home digitally, and send it to me to be assembled, mixed and edited into the final production?”

To be honest, I was a little leery knowing what a big undertaking it would be for Jeff. But, to my great surprise, Jeff and his students came through.

The Saint Elizabeth Drama Class presentation of The Passion of Christ according to St. Matthew will be heard on Saturday, April 4, 2020 on Relevant Radio 640 at 11:00 a.m.

After it airs, it is available anytime online at cdow.org/CatholicForum or by searching Catholic Forum on Apple, Spotify or iHeartRadio podcasts.