Sister Kathleen Tobin, OSF, 102, service included St. Anthony school, St. Patrick convent in Wilmington

Sister Kathleen Tobin, OSF, 102, (formerly Sister Olivera Joseph) died in Assisi House on October 31. She had been a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 78 years. Sister Kathleen was born in Ballingarry, Ireland. She entered the congregation in 1938 and professed her first vows in 1941. Sister Kathleen ministered primarily in elementary education, local house ministry, and parish ministry.

Sister Kathleen ministered for 57 years in the Diocese of Trenton. Thirty-seven of those years were spent at St. Rose of Lima Parish in Freehold. In her early years there, she taught in the parish school. In later years she taught remedial reading and also served as a cook and a parish volunteer. Sister Kathleen also taught at St. Anthony School and Immaculate Conception School in Trenton, and at St. Michael Home in Hopewell.

Sister Kathleen also ministered for six years in the Diocese of Harrisburg where she taught at Holy Trinity School in Columbia. Her work in the Diocese of Wilmington included teaching at St. Anthony School and serving as a cook at St. Patrick Convent.

Additional ministry included teaching at St. Clement School in Rosedale, Maryland, and at St. Joseph Academy in Chickasha, Oklahoma.

In 2011 Sister Kathleen moved to Assisi House, the congregation’s retirement residence in Aston, where she served in prayer and hospitality ministry until her death.

All services will be held in Assisi House, 600 Red Hill Road, Aston, Pennsylvania, 19014 on Wednesday, November 6. A Christian Wake Service will be held at 9:30 A.M. followed by viewing. Mass of Christian Burial at will be at 11 A.M. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Aston. Sister Kathleen is survived by two nieces, and by her Franciscan family. Donations in her name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.