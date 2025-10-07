Aquinas Academy welcomes representative from College of St. Joseph the Worker

Representatives from the College of St. Joseph the Worker in Steubenville, Ohio, visited Aquinas Academy on Oct. 2, drawing a full house to the Bear campus.

After a blessing from diocesan chancellor Father Joseph W. McQuaide IV and remarks from Aquinas board president Jay Fisher, College of St. Joseph vice president of enrollment Michael Gugala spoke.

Gugala presented an overview of the college’s programs, student life and admissions. He also hosted a question-and-answer session.

The College of St. Joseph allows students to study a skilled trade while earning a bachelor of arts degree in Catholic studies. According to the college website, the trades available for study are carpentry, HVAC, plumbing and electric. The degree in Catholic studies “explores the Catholic intellectual tradition, which teaches that man is a rational being, but one that needs the aids of grace and revelation to properly understand the full reality of the Holy Trinity and His creation.”

For more information about the College of St. Joseph, go to www.collegeofstjoseph.com.