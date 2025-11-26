Bishop Koenig delivers special message to students during visit to Most Blessed Sacrament School in Berlin, Md.

Bishop Koenig delivers special message to students during visit to Most Blessed...

Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School welcomed Bishop Koenig to the school in Berlin, Md., for a special Mass on Nov. 20.

“By Name You Are Called.” The bishop joined students, faculty and parents in celebrating the Eucharist and shared a special message connected to this year’s Diocese of Wilmington theme,By Name You Are Called.”

His words encouraged students to recognize their unique gifts and to respond to God’s call with faith and gratitude.

At the end of the celebration, members of the student council presented the bishop with a special gift on behalf of the entire school community, expressing appreciation for his leadership and his visit.