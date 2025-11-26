Wilmington events: ‘Advent Holy Hour of Power’ Dec. 3 at St. Ann, ‘Christmas Fest, Bingo All The Way’ Dec. 6 at St. Joseph, French Street

Thanksgiving is here and Advent is around the corner.

You’re invited to attend the “Advent Holy Hour of Power” event Dec. 3, 6:30 p.m., at Saint Ann’s parish, 2013 Gilpin Avenue in Wilmington. The event is in collaboration with Saint Joseph on French Street in Wilmington and will include Adoration to our Lord, praise and great Gospel music. It’s a meditative time to begin our Advent season and prepare for Christmas. All are welcome.

Also, Saint Joseph Church at 1012 N. French St., Wilmington will host its annual “Christmas Fest” and “Bingo All The Way” event. It’s one day only, Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The day includes breakfast and photo with Santa, children’s crafts and games, baked goods, household items, Christmas gifts, raffles, bingo and a special Philadelphia Eagles Raffle that includes two tickets in section 100 to the last game of the season (Eagles vs Commanders) and a bag filled with great Eagles gear such as a sweater, ski cap and much more.

Tickets for Eagles raffle are $25 each and can be purchased on line at sjfschurch.org or by calling the parish office at 302-658-4535.