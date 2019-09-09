Bishop Malooly blesses new gym, parish center at Christ the Teacher, St. Margaret campus in Glasgow: Photo gallery

Home Education and Careers Bishop Malooly blesses new gym, parish center at Christ the Teacher, St....

Bishop Malooly blesses the gym at Christ the Teacher school Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Dialog photo/Don Blake

GLASGOW — A large gathering welcomed Bishop Malooly as he blessed the latest additions to St. Margaret’s parish and Christ the Teacher school on Sunday, Sept. 8.

A new gymnasium at the school and a new parish hall near the church were blessed by the bishop upon completion of the work.

Christ the Teacher is the largest Catholic elementary school in Delaware. The school unveiled its $4-million new classroom and gymnasium addition. St. Margaret of Scotland Parish also finished its parish social hall, completing the campus master plan at the corner of Frazer Road and Route 40 in Glasgow.

The 16,700-square-foot classroom and gymnasium addition features two pre-kindergarten classrooms, a varsity regulation-sized basketball and volleyball court, double practice courts, storage space for the school and athletic equipment, office space, concession area, and a lobby. The school has never had a varsity-sized gymnasium, which hosts 25-plus sports teams that the school sponsors.

The parish added a much-needed gathering area with a kitchen and space for meetings and social events.

