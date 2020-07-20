Catholic school alumni among Delaware Community Foundation scholarship recipients

The Delaware Community Foundation has awarded nearly $307,000 in scholarships for the 2020-21 school year, helping 165 students from all over Delaware pursue secondary education. The list includes some from Catholic high schools.

They include Claire Curren, a graduate of Archmere Academy; James Johnson, from Salesianum School; and Charles Parson of Salesianum.

The scholarships came from more than 50 different funds and include new and renewed grants. There is no cap on the number of scholarships or the amount students can receive. Funds can be applied to the costs of textbooks and fees, in addition to tuition.

“May of our donors who care about education choose to create scholarship funds to build opportunities for students where they otherwise may not exist,” said DCF president and chief executive Stuart Comstock-Gay.

For more information about how donors can create scholarships at the DCF, contact Joan Hoge-North at jhoge-north@delcf.org.