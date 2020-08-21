Diocese of Wilmington Catholic school leaders ‘Called to Serve’ with theme of corporal acts of mercy

Gearing up for the start of the school year, Catholic school administrators in the Diocese of Wilmington held their annual August meeting last week at Christ the Teacher School and St. Margaret of Scotland Church in Glasgow.

Principals and administrators met Aug. 12 in pandemic-ready fashion with masks and proper social distance. Meetings concluded with Mass by Msgr. John Hopkins, pastor of St. Margaret.

The theme for the school year is “Called to Serve” with a focus on corporal acts of mercy. Attendees were given aprons with the theme emblazoned on the front.

The Office for Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Wilmington has announced its plans to re-open its buildings for at least the beginning of the upcoming academic year. According to the plan, entitled “Forward in Faith,” instruction in its elementary and high schools will be either in-person or a hybrid that includes remote learning depending on the size of the school and the age of the students.

Lou De Angelo, the superintendent of schools, informed parents and schools in a letter July 31 of the diocese’s intentions. Pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first grade will all be held in person daily. In schools with a total enrollment of fewer than 250 students, instruction can be either in person or a combination of that and remote learning for grades 2-12. Schools that exceed that enrollment will have a hybrid model. This will be reevaluated after six weeks, he said.