Diocese of Wilmington high school musical season closes with ‘All Shook Up’ at St. Elizabeth: Photo gallery

By
The Dialog
-
15
0
The cast performs during the musical "All Shook Up" presented by St. Elizabeth School. Photo/Don Blake

St. Elizabeth School got audiences “All Shook Up” over the weekend as the Wilmington school wrapped up high school musical season in the Diocese of Wilmington.

The shows ranged from funny to epic and drew weekend crowds to schools throughout the spring.

Photo galleries from past shows can be found here:

Ss. Peter and Paul: “Earnestly Earnestine”

Padua Academy: “Anything Goes”

Archmere Academy: “The Addams Family”

St. Mark’s: “Les Miserables”

Salesianum School: “The Who’s Tommy”

St. Thomas More Academy: “Little Shop of Horrors”

