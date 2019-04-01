St. Thomas More Academy brings them to their feet with ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

St. Thomas More Academy brings them to their feet with ‘Little Shop...

The beat goes on with high school musicals in the Diocese of Wilmington.

Students at St. Thomas More Academy brought them to their feet over the weekend with three performances of “Little Shop of Horrors.”

Schools are close to wrapping up their shows for the spring season. One more high school remains.

All Shook Up, St. Elizabeth’s May 3-4, 7:30 p.m.; May 5, 2 p.m.

