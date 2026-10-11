Families can use the money for tuition, before and after school activities, tutoring, special needs and supplies/technology — cdow.org/sayyes

“The FSTC allows state residents to direct a credit up to $1,700 off their 2027 taxes for a donation that is made to a recognized Scholarship Granting Organization (SGO). This donation would in turn be used by the SGO to provide financial assistance for the educational needs of public and private school students from kindergarten through 12th grade, which in turn could be used in a broad list of areas including tuition, before and after school activities, tutoring, special needs and supplies/technology.”

— Bishop William E. Koenig, Diocese of Wilmington

Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov

Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com