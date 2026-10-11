St. Elizabeth High School soccer team wraps up busy week with 4-1 loss to Aspira Academy: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON – The St. Elizabeth soccer team finished a busy week on Friday with its closest game of the season, a 4-1 loss to Aspira on the turf at Banning Park.

The Vikings have soldiered on this season with little rest. Against the Wolves, they had no substitutes, so each player went the full 80 minutes in their third game of the week. St. Elizabeth mostly stayed with Aspira, but the Wolves were able to steadily pull away.

The Wolves’ first goal came early on when Jagnier Mina Cuero took a long through ball up the middle and went one-on-one with Vikings keeper Thomas Murray. Cuero’s shot low to his right found the net for the 1-0 lead. Their second goal came from a sharp angle to the keeper’s left, with Kristopher Corona-Belliard connecting to the far side on his way to a hat trick.

St. Elizabeth had a few chances in the half. A free kick from about 30 yards out was sent high, and another shot after a steal was also high. Finally, the Vikings got the ball deep to the left of Aspira keeper Gabriel Padilla-Quiroz, but he ended the threat when he caught the crossing pass.

St. Elizabeth had a corner kick in the opening minutes of the second half, but the play ended with Murray making a save at the other end. The next time the Wolves went downfiield, Corona-Belliard got some room about 20 yards out and scored his team’s third goal.

Each team added a goal in the final 10 minutes.

Aspira (2-8) plays Avon Grove Charter (Pa.) on Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. at Nichol Park in Landenburg, Pa. St. Elizabeth (0-6) is at McKean on Oct. 12 at 3:30 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.