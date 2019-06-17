Final batch of Diocese of Wilmington graduation photos submitted

Diocese of Wilmington readers heard our request for local graduation photos and answered the call.

The first batch of reader-submitted photos came in earlier this month. A whole new crop rolled in shortly thereafter. We were happy to share them, along with some that we took ourselves.

As the calendar rolls past mid-June and steams toward July, we’re presenting the final few submitted local graduation photos. Below are the last of photos we received.

As a reminder, the Dialog is always interested in news and information you’d like to share. Send news releases and photos to news@thedialog.org.

Information for events listings should be submitted

at least two weeks in advance of publication date.

Send student news to mlang@thedialog.org.