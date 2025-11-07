Holy Cross High school students in Delaware give back with service at local Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Students from Holy Cross High School in Camden, Del., put their faith in action in early November through a hands-on community service project at the nearby Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

Students worked during the afternoon visit to sweep floors, move and clean furniture, and organize donated items. Their efforts helped create a cleaner, more welcoming environment for shoppers and volunteers alike, Principal Allison Eilers said.

Eilers said the experience was not only physically engaging but also deeply rewarding, as students saw firsthand how small acts of service can make a big impact.

Community service is a part of the Holy Cross mission, and opportunities like this allow students to grow in compassion, responsibility, and leadership, she said, adding by serving others, students live out the values of the Gospel and strengthen their connection to the broader community.