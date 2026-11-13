‘I came across numerous families that would have benefited tremendously from something like this’ — cdow.org/sayyes

“I (worked) in public schools for a number of years. There are great teachers in public schools and great families. I came across numerous families that would have benefited tremendously from something like this, to be able to get these extra resources that they couldn’t afford.”

— Steven Cheeseman, National Catholic Educational Association

Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov

Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com