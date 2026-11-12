New Holy Cross High School, student ‘trailbazers’ mark milestone with blessing of ground in Frederica: Photo gallery

FREDERICA – A sense of excitement filled the air as students, staff and benefactors of Holy Cross High School gathered Nov. 12 for the blessing of the permanent site of the school.

“We gather today in gratitude and hope,” said Father Anthony Giamello, pastor of Holy Cross Parish in Dover. “We ask God to bless this soil, protect all those who will labor to build this campus, and fill this school with wisdom, love and hope.”

He asked that the Lord look with favor “upon your servants who have gathered here to dedicate this land to the mission of Catholic education. Bless this ground in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.”

With that, Father Giamello turned and blessed with holy water the 97 acres of farmland that over the next few years will be transformed into the newest private high school south of the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal. He also blessed the crowd that had gathered.

Before the blessing, Thomas Fertal, the head of school, thanked the students for their commitment to Holy Cross before it had a permanent home.

“We’ve told you for the last two years that you are trailblazers, and you truly are. You’ve been part of this journey,” he said.

During the responsorial psalm, Deacon Vince Pisano of Holy Cross Parish asked protection for the architects and all workers; for founders, benefactors and families; for faculty, staff and future generations of students; and for the local community in Frederica and across Kent and Sussex counties.

Fertal said groundbreaking is scheduled for early 2027, and “ideally,” students would occupy the first buildings on campus for the 2028-29 academic year. There are always issues to be addressed, “but right now all avenues point toward early 2027 groundbreaking.”

Holy Cross High School, which currently meets in its temporary home in Camden, about 14 miles northwest, will be situated in Frederica, just off state Route 12. A home that sits along Johnny Cake Road was part of the purchase; it will be demolished to make room for the school’s main entrance. A sign in the front yard of the home alerts passers by of the impending arrival of Holy Cross.

Fertal said the neighbors are happy that the land will be used for a school and not housing, and the town of Frederica has been very welcoming. He was happy to see this day come, one of many milestones the school will mark as opening day creeps closer.

“All along the way, there are moments of, ‘Oh my gosh, is this going to work out?’ And beautiful things happen. Money comes, kids enroll, and it all worked out beautifully.”

Photos by Mike Lang.