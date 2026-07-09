Kulp in Kenya blog: Weary, but excited travelers leave Nairobi, head toward Amboseli region near Tanzania border — Photo gallery

Editor’s note: Diocese of Wilmington Associate Superintendent of Schools Tyler Kulp and Deacon Vince Pisano from Holy Cross Parish in Dover have traveled to the Ambroseli region of Kenya for eight days this month.

The primary focus of the trip will be the early childhood center in town. The Wilmington delegation will be working on a few projects there. Among their projects is helping to finish work on the roof; building desks and shelves; distributing art supplies; and assisting the teacher in getting the proper training.

Thedialog.org will share with readers daily updates on their progress.

By Tyler Kulp

For The Dialog

Good morning – Day 3 – first day in Kenya for us. We got into our hotel at 3:15 a.m. The people and hospitality were incredibly nice staying up for us and helping us with our luggage.

Today is another travel day. We are heading four hours to Kimana. We are going shopping today with the some of the funds donated from my 53 donors for my GoFundMe and with some of the money raised by our schools with our Lenten Challenge where we partnered with Water is Life Kenya (WILK).

We were treated to a wonderful breakfast at the ZuZu Hotel where I had sausage and eggs. We all got about four hours of sleep, which for me was the most I got since Monday evening. I don’t sleep well on the plane.

Please know I am continually praying with my rosary and in fact fell asleep with it this morning. I am doing decades of the rosary with special intentions for the entire CDOW community in Delaware and Maryland, WILK, my family, our supporters over the last few months (specifically Holy Cross community in Dover) and for the community we are going to serve in the Amboseli region of Kenya near the Tanzania boarder.

I hope to update everyone later tonight with progress.