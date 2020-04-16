Neumann University lowers tuition for summer courses; term begins online May 18

Neumann University announced it has lowered tuition for the majority of its 2020 summer courses. The reduced tuition applies to most of the university’s summer schedule — courses that will be switched from in-class to online instruction in order to maintain social distancing guidelines and slow the spread of coronavirus. Neumann’s summer term begins on May 18.
Tuition for classes traditionally delivered online and those already offered at a reduced rate will remain the same.
Under this temporary pricing structure, Neumann’s tuition for traditional undergraduate courses drops from $715/credit to $500/credit. The per–credit tuition falls to $570 for master’s degree programs (usually $660 to $770) and to $750 for doctoral programs (usually $900 to $990).
“Many undergraduate students take courses in the summer, either to accelerate their path to a degree or to focus on a particularly rigorous class when their course load is lighter,” said Lawrence DiPaolo, vice president for academic affairs. “At a time of financial uncertainty for so many families, Neumann University is reducing summer tuition to help undergraduates from any college continue their plans to earn a degree.”
In addition, many adults in Neumann post-graduate degree programs either begin study or increase the number of credits they earn during summer term. According to Francesca Reed, Neumann’s vice president for enrollment management and marketing, “We’re offering reduced tuition as an incentive for graduate students to start or continue progressing toward their higher education goals.” Neumann University offers seven master’s degrees and three doctoral programs.
Registration for summer courses is now open. A complete listing of courses and fees is available at www.neumann.edu/tuition