Neumann University lowers tuition for summer courses; term begins online May 18

“Many undergraduate students take courses in the summer, either to accelerate their path to a degree

or to focus on a particularly rigorous class when their course load is l

ighter,”

said

Lawrence DiPaolo

, vice president for

academic affairs

. “At a time of financia

l uncertainty for so many families,

Neumann University

is

reduc

ing

summer tuition

to help undergraduates

from any college

continue their plans