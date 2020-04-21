Neumann University’s ‘Coronacast Diaries’ — Sara Ropski wants to see end to coronavirus and finger-pointing

Documenting their personal experience while in quarantine during this global pandemic, students, faculty, community and non-community residents of Aston, such as international citizens have been recording their stories to be aired in a podcast series created by Neumann Unviersity’s communication department. Known as the “Coronacast Diaries,” the audio clips are aired daily on Neumann’s radio station WNUW 98.5 LP FM and its social media pages.

Today’s Coronacast comes from Sara Ropski, a senior communications & digital media major at Neumann, reporting from her car as she travels to state active duty to support operation COVID-19 with the United States Army. During these uncomfortable times, she said she wishes the media would stop “pointing fingers” when it comes to politics and focus more on the positive things done by others. Like many others, Ropski too wishes that the pandemic is over soon.

Previous Coronacast can be found and listen to on Neumann Media’s Youtube page.

To share your experience, audio files can be emailed to WNUW@neumann.edu or call the station at 484- 424-9687 and leave a voicemail.