Maryland Catholic Conference candidate survey for first congressional district

About the survey

Every Presidential election year, the Maryland Catholic Conference surveys the state’s candidates for U.S. Congress on their positions regarding issues of interest to Catholics.

The responses of the Democratic and Republican primary candidates in Maryland whose Congressional districts are in the Diocese of Wilmington appear on the grid below. To find your Maryland Congressional district, click here.

The candidates were asked to either “agree” or “disagree” with a list of five issue statements. The ✓ indicates the candidate agrees with the statement. The ✕ indicates the candidate disagrees with the statement. A blank response means the candidate did not choose a position on that issue. Candidates who did not respond to the survey are marked as “did not respond.”

All candidates were also given the opportunity to provide a brief statement at the end of the survey on why Maryland Catholics should vote for them. Those comments are available on the Maryland Catholic Conference website: mdcatholic.org/elections.

Each candidate received the survey by email multiple times throughout March and early April. Non-responding candidates were also contacted by phone.

The Maryland Catholic Conference does not endorse or oppose any candidate, under any circumstance, and no inference of endorsement or opposition should be concluded as a result of the information provided here.

Primary Election Dates in Maryland

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the State of Maryland will conduct the June primary as, primarily, a vote-by-mail election, with limited locations available to vote in person and to drop off ballots.

May 21 – June 2: Ballot drop off at select locations throughout the state

June 2: Primary Election Day. *Election-day voter registration will be available

For ballot drop-off locations and additional information CLICK HERE.

The survey posted here is for the first congressional district.

Visit mdcatholic.org/elections for updated important election dates as they are set by the state.

Tuesday, June 2: Primary election

(U.S. Congress, President of the United States)