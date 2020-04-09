Padua Academy commemorates alumnae healthcare workers fighting COVID-19

In honor of National Doctors Day, March 30, Padua Academy took to Facebook to highlight one of their alumni, Dr. Gina Blocker, class of 2000.

After graduating from Padua Academy, Dr. Blocker attended the University of Pittsburgh where she obtained her bachelor of science degree in neuroscience. Continuing her education, Dr. Blocker obtained her master’s degree in neuroscience at the Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine in Rochester, Minn., her doctor of osteopathic medicine at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Philadelphia, and then completed her Emergency Medicine Residency Program at the Darnall Army Medical Center in Fort Hood, Texas.

Dr. Blocker is now a staff emergency medicine physician at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center in Houston, tending to the various needs of patients including those battling with the novel coronavirus.

As an ER physician, Dr. Blocker is used to things being hectic but since the outbreak of the virus, she described this time to be “very hectic in the ER” and “a notch up from my norm.”

“I never know what comes through the door,” said Dr. Blocker. “I presume everyone is positive when I first see them. I have to keep my guard up at all times, especially since having young children at home.”

One of the hardest parts for Dr. Blocker during this time “is not being able to connect with patients, physically and emotionally like she normally would, and having a limited window to show facial expressions due to the protective mask,” Dr. Blocker said.

Through all this chaos, Dr. Blocker remains hopeful and motivated to continue to do what she loves. “This profession is more than a calling; it chose me,” Dr. Blocker said.

Following the post on Padua’s Alumnae Facebook page in tribute to Dr. Blocker, school officials wanted to show their love and support to all alumnae healthcare workers working on the front line, asking those to “please take a moment to tell us how you are working to fight the spread of COVID-19 or to help those who have been affected by it.”

“We want to pray for you and we want to spread the Good News of the work YOU are doing,” Padua posted on Facebook.

The post received well over 200 comments, filled with names of those working on the front line.

To view those listed as working on the front lines, visit: https://www.facebook.com/PaduaAlumnae/posts/2879172402162421?comment_id=2879742778772050&reply_comment_id=2880112882068373¬if_id=1586215599449783¬if_t=feed_comment