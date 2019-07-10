Saint Mark’s assistant principal resigns; search for replacement under way

Guy Townsend, assistant principal at Saint Mark’s High School, submitted his resignation effective July 9, according to the school.

“I regretfully announce the resignation of Mr. Guy Townsend,” Tom Fertal, school principal, said in a statement. “This is a great loss for our community, but we can only respect Guy’s decision and wish him the best.

“As a proud graduate of Saint Mark’s and faithful employee for three decades, Guy was a valuable member of the Saint Mark’s team whose presence will be missed by faculty, staff, alumni, parents and students alike. His contributions as a teacher, coach, department chair, and assistant principal will always remain a part of our legacy.”

Lou De Angelo, head of schools for the diocese, added to Fertal’s statement.

“The Catholic Schools Office adds its gratitude to Mr. Townsend for his commitment and dedicated service to Saint Mark’s High School for many years,” De Angelo said in a statement. He said the vacancy will be posted.