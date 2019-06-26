New principal announced at Saint Mark’s High School

Thomas S. Fertal, most recently the president at Cardinal O’Hara High School in Springfield, Pa., has been named principal at Saint Mark’s High School, effective July 1. He replaces Richard Bayhan, who retired after four years at Saint Mark’s.

Before going to Cardinal O’Hara, Fertal was the director of spiritual life, vice principal for student affairs and principal at Lancaster Catholic High School in the Diocese of

Harrisburg from 1999-2014. He also has been a coordinator of youth ministry at St. Peter Catholic Church in Elizabethtown, Pa., and a Catholic campus minister at Elizabethtown College. He was also vice president of mission invitation at Stewardship: A Mission of Faith, a nonprofit organization.

Fertal, who was selected from a pool of 15 applicants, holds a bachelor’s of science degree from Penn State University. He has a master’s of restorative practices and education from the International Institute of Restorative Practices, and he is completing his dissertation for a PhD in educational leadership from Alvernia University.

Saint Mark’s will be marking its 50th anniversary in 2019-20. In a statement, Fertal said he looks forward to joining the community.

“I am confident that I can build upon the strong legacy of Saint Mark’s so as to continue its tradition of excellence far into the future,” he said.