Saint Mark’s students, Bishop Malooly set for Memorial Day Field Mass

Student liturgical and music ministers from St. Mark’s High School in Wilmington will join the Most Reverend W. Francis Malooly, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington, for the 59th Annual Memorial Day Field Mass at All Saint’s Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday, May 28, 2018 at 10 a.m.

The annual Mass honors all the deceased of the Diocese of Wilmington, especially those who served in the military, heroes who died in the service of our country, and those first-responders who gave their lives in the name of public safety. Newark VFW Post #475 will provide a brief military tribute immediately before the start of Mass. The Knights of Columbus will provide this year’s Honor Guard.

The Memorial Day Field Mass it open to the public and will be held rain-or-shine as protection from the elements will be provided. Limited seating will be available and attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs. Attendees are also asked to bring a canned good or other nonperishable food item to be donated to the food pantry at Catholic Charities.

All Saints Cemetery, one of three regional cemeteries owned and operated by Catholic Cemeteries, Inc., a non-profit corporation. Members of Catholic families belonging to other denominations are welcome at All Saints. In accordance with norms of ecumenism, members of Christian denominations without comparable facilities are also welcome at All Saints Cemetery. Catholic Cemeteries, Inc. also owns and operates Cathedral Cemetery at 2400 Lancaster Avenue in Wilmington and Gate of Heaven Cemetery at 32112 Vines Creek Road in Dagsboro. Additional information about Catholic Cemeteries Inc. of the Diocese of Wilmington is available at www.cdow.org/cemeteries.