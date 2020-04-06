Sign says it all — WE MISS YOU — outside Cathedral of St. Peter School in Wilmington

Sign says it all — WE MISS YOU — outside Cathedral of...

The sign — WE MISS YOU — says it all outside the Cathedral of St. Peter School in Wilmington.

Elementary and secondary schools in Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland are treating this time of closed schools as a cyber day or one where schools are closed for inclement weather, said Lou De Angelo, superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Wilmington.

Elementary and secondary schools in the diocese have been using various tools and methods to keep schoolwork going while everyone is remaining at home, De Angelo said.

Schools have been closed since March 16.

The diocese has set up a web page, www.cdow.org/coronavirus, to provide information and special announcements of interest to the Catholic community and the public.

Thousands of Catholics in the diocese have flocked to Sunday Mass and other services live-streamed and recorded for online distribution as Holy Week begins and people turn to alternate methods of fulfilling faith while observing restrictions aimed at curbing coronavirus and protecting public health.