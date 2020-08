Ursuline Academy kicks off ‘Back to School’ as schools in Diocese of...

The “Back to School” parade has begun and Ursuline Academy in Wilmington got the ball rolling Aug. 25.

It has been since the middle of March that a normal school day has been under way in Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland due to efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Precautions abound and all schools are taking steps to maintain health and safety in the Diocese of Wilmington.

But school bells are ringing and students and teachers are together again.