They were plucking and stomping over the weekend at Ursuline Academy’s Anna Frances Raskob Auditorium.

Members of Ursuline Academy Theater produced four shows over three days beginning Oct. 25.

“Bright Star” is a musical set in the 1920s and ’40s with a live bluegrass band.

The presentations were first in a series of shows at various Catholic high schools within the Diocese of Wilmington. Most of the musical productions run through late winter and early spring.