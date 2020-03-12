Bingo canceled at St. Helena’s through April 30; Email us if your ‘Datebook’ event has been canceled

Bingo canceled at St. Helena’s through April 30; Email us if your...

Bingo is canceled tonight through April 30 at St. Helena’s in Wilmington as a precaution to guard against the spread of coronavirus.

“Out of respect for all our Bingo players, volunteers and our community at large, we are cancelling our weekly Thursday night Bingo beginning tonight, March 12 through April 30,” parish organizers posted on Facebook. “We will reassess the situation at the end of April and decide when it is best to begin our weekly Bingo games again.

“We offer our prayers that all in our community remain well and we look forward to seeing everyone at Bingo when we begin our games again.”

Notices of the Thursday night Bingo appear in the Dialog “Datebook” section.

If you have notices that are scheduled to appear in Datebook or on our online events page, please notify us immediately if you have decided to cancel or postpone these events. We will be frequently updating events notices on thedialog.org as we receive updated information.

Please email changes with subject line “DATEBOOK” to news@thedialog.org as soon as possible. We will provide these updates to our online readers as soon as we are able.