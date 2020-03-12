‘Circle of Honor’ Mass, other events canceled in the Diocese of Wilmington as precautionary measure

‘Circle of Honor’ Mass, other events canceled in the Diocese of Wilmington...

Several large gatherings in the Diocese of Wilmington have been canceled as a precautionary public health measure.

The Diocese of Wilmington’s “Circle of Honor” Mass and event scheduled for Sunday, March 15 at Saint Francis de Sales Church in Salisbury, has been cancelled due to concerns related to the Coronavirus pandemic. Circle of Honor members are major donors who contributed to the previous year’s Annual Catholic Appeal.

Additionally, the March 16 and 17 Saint Patrick’s Day Masses at St. Elizabeth and St. Patrick Churches in Wilmington, and the Mass for the Feast of Saint Joseph at the Little Sisters of the Poor’s Jeanne Jugan Residence in Newark, have been cancelled.

Check back with thedialog.org for updates on scheduling annoucements.