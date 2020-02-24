‘Catholic Forum’ radio lineup focuses on Lent in Diocese of Wilmington

“Catholic Forum” will present a lineup to help listeners make Lent more meaningful. The radio show is heard each Saturday morning at 11 a.m. on Relevant Radio 640-AM.

The April 29 program includes a discussion of the upcoming Catholic Men’s Fellowship of Delmarva conference. Al Wyllie, one of the conference planners, talks about this Lenten event for men March 21 at Church of the Holy Cross in Dover. On March 7, Lenten reflections from four local priests will be presented from the “Catholic Forum” archives. Excerpts from past interviews with Fathers Joseph Cocucci, Joseph W. McQuaide IV, Father Michael Murray, and Monsignor J. Thomas Cini will be featured. On March 21, Chris West, community engagement manager with Catholic Relief Services (CRS), will tell listeners how to make Lent more meaningful with the “Rice Bowl” program. On March 21, Father William Saunders from the Diocese of Arlington will discuss his book, “Celebrating a Holy Catholic Easter: A Guide to the Customs and Devotions of Lent and the Season of Christ’s Resurrection.” Renowned Marian theologian, Father Edward Looney, will discuss his book, “A Lenten Journey with Mother Mary,” on March 28. Additionally, the program that aired on Feb. 22 featured author and speaker, Gary Zimak, discussing his book, “Give Up Worry for Lent.” That program is available at cdow.org/CatholicForum and via podcast.

Programs are available online at cdow.org/CatholicForum and on the Apple, Spotify and iHeartRadio podcast platforms.