Dashing Dialog Diner: Holy Cross fish fry draws high score in Dover

By the mysterious Dashing Dialog Diner

Rating: Four out of four fins

A delicious meal was had by all who attended the Holy Cross Fish Fry in Dover on Friday, April 5.

For $12, there was a nice selection of dishes. The menu included fried flounder, stewed tomatoes, tacos (yes, I said tacos … and they were delicious), cole slaw, macaroni and cheese, stuffed mushrooms and soup. Everything was hot and delicious.

In addition to all of those yummy choices, dessert and beverages came with the meal.

Holy Cross and St. Thomas More students were the servers, which was a very pleasant surprise. They represented their schools proudly. The Knights were on hand making sure the food was hot and plentiful. Parishioners enjoyed good conversation and good food. The rolls were room temperature but tasted good.

Your Dashing Diner gives the Holy Cross fish fry 4 out of 4 fins.

Looking forward to upcoming crab cakes.