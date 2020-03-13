Dialog Datebook: Diocese of Wilmington events canceled or postponed to guard against spread of coronavirus

Dialog Datebook: Diocese of Wilmington events canceled or postponed to guard against...

As communities take measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, precautions have resulted in the cancellation and postponement of numerous events.

If you have notices that are scheduled to appear in Datebook or on our online events page, please notify us immediately if you have decided to cancel or postpone these events. We will be frequently updating events notices on thedialog.org as we receive updated information.

Please email changes with subject line “DATEBOOK” to news@thedialog.org as soon as possible. We will provide these updates to our online readers as soon as we are able.

Among the notices received thus far are:

ST. HELENA, WILMINGTON: “Out of respect for all our Bingo players, volunteers and our community at large, we are cancelling our weekly Thursday night Bingo beginning tonight, March 12 through April 30.”

SALISBURY, Md.: The Diocese of Wilmington’s “Circle of Honor” Mass and event scheduled for Sunday, March 15 at Saint Francis de Sales Church in Salisbury, has been cancelled due to concerns related to the Coronavirus pandemic. Circle of Honor members are major donors who contributed to the previous year’s Annual Catholic Appeal.

OCEAN CITY, Md. : The March 28 St. Joseph’s Festival scheduled to be held at St. Andrew’s Hall, 144th and Sinepuxent Sts., Ocean City, Md. has been postponed. A new date will be determined and announced at a later time.

WILMINGTON: Ursuline Academy‘s “Easter Egg-stravaganza!” scheduled for April 4 has been cancelled.

SAINT FRANCIS HEALTHCARE has canceled all community classes or events until at least March 31, putting the safety of patients, colleagues and community members first. Individuals who registered for events will be contacted to reschedule.