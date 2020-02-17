‘Mamma Mia’ at Padua Academy gets high school musicals season rolling in Diocese of Wilmington — Photo gallery

Musicals season is upon us and Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Wilmington kicked it off Feb 14-16 with a production of “Mamma Mia.”
The entertainment continues next weekend and beyond.
Archmere Academy: “Chicago, high school edition,” Feb. 21-22, Feb. 28-29, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, $5 students/faculty/senior citizens.
Saints Peter and Paul High School: “Macbeth,” Feb. 21-22, 7 p.m., Feb. 23, 2 p.m. Tickets are $15, $5 for SSPP students.
St. Mark’s: “We will rock you (based on Queen),” Feb. 28-29, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 for Children under 10, $10 for Students/Senior Citizens, and $13 for Adults.
Salesianum School: “Ragtime,” Feb. 28-29, 7:30 p.m., March 1, 2 p.m., March 6-7, 7:30 p.m., March 8, 2 p.m. Tickets are $10, $5 students.
St. Thomas More Academy: “Honk, The Musical Tale of the Ugly Duckling,” March 13, 7:30 p.m., March 14, 2 and 7:30 p.m., March 15, 2 p.m. Tickets are $15, $10 students.
St. Elizabeth’s: “Seussical,” May 1-2, 7:30 p.m., May 3, 2 p.m. Tickets: Kids under 12, $5; students and senior citizens $7, adults $10
Also, Ursuline Academy, which presented the musical “Bright Star” in the fall, is performing “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play” March 26-27, 7 p.m., March 28, 2 p.m. Tickets are $5.