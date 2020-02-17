‘Mamma Mia’ at Padua Academy gets high school musicals season rolling in Diocese of Wilmington — Photo gallery

‘Mamma Mia’ at Padua Academy gets high school musicals season rolling in...

Musicals season is upon us and Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Wilmington kicked it off Feb 14-16 with a production of “Mamma Mia.”

The entertainment continues next weekend and beyond.

Archmere Academy: “Chicago, high school edition,” Feb. 21-22, Feb. 28-29, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, $5 students/faculty/senior citizens.

Saints Peter and Paul High School: “Macbeth,” Feb. 21-22, 7 p.m., Feb. 23, 2 p.m. Tickets are $15, $5 for SSPP students.

St. Mark’s: “We will rock you (based on Queen),” Feb. 28-29, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 for Children under 10, $10 for Students/Senior Citizens, and $13 for Adults.

Salesianum School: “Ragtime,” Feb. 28-29, 7:30 p.m., March 1, 2 p.m., March 6-7, 7:30 p.m., March 8, 2 p.m. Tickets are $10, $5 students.

St. Thomas More Academy: “Honk, The Musical Tale of the Ugly Duckling,” March 13, 7:30 p.m., March 14, 2 and 7:30 p.m., March 15, 2 p.m. Tickets are $15, $10 students.

St. Elizabeth’s: “Seussical,” May 1-2, 7:30 p.m., May 3, 2 p.m. Tickets: Kids under 12, $5; students and senior citizens $7, adults $10

Also, Ursuline Academy, which presented the musical “Bright Star” in the fall, is performing “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play” March 26-27, 7 p.m., March 28, 2 p.m. Tickets are $5.