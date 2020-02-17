Final full week of high school basketball includes tests for Catholic high schools

The final full week of the basketball regular season is upon us, and while no trophies will be awarded this week, there are still postseason berths to be secured and tournament seedings to consider.

Wrestling has already determined its team champions, but conferences will be battling it out, and the individual meet is on the horizon. And swimming teams have the week off from competition as they prepare for the state tournament, so they will be spending plenty of time in the pool.

Girls

Basketball

Monday

Dover (12-7) at Ursuline (6-10), 6:45 p.m. The young Raiders begin a three-game homestand to end the regular season.

Tuesday

Padua (11-5) at St. Elizabeth (13-5), 7:15 p.m. A week after ending a long losing skid against Ursuline, the Pandas will try to do the same with the Vikings. Padua hasn’t defeated St. Elizabeth since January 2012, when they did so twice. The Pandas feature a strong inside game, while the Vikings have multiple weapons. A senior on each team – Michelle Kozicki of Padua (La Salle) and Ber’Nyah Mayo of St. Elizabeth – will continue their meetings next year in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Both teams will be high seeds in the state tournament no matter the outcome of this game.

Ss. Peter and Paul vs. TBA, ESIAC semifinals, time TBA

Wednesday

Sussex Tech (7-10) at Saint Mark’s (12-6), 7:15 p.m.

Thursday

St. Joseph (N.Y.) at St. Elizabeth, 5 p.m.

Archmere (14-5) at Padua, 7:15 p.m. The regular-season finale for the Auks is a good final test before the state tournament.

Saturday

Saint Mark’s at Ursuline, 6:45 p.m.

Boys

Basketball

Monday

Freire Charter (10-8) at St. Thomas More (1-16), 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Salesianum (11-8) at Concord (11-7), 3:30 p.m. The Sals wrap up the regular season with a road test at Concord. They have won eight of their last nine games, but in the Raiders they will battle a team that is also playing well, having won five straight before falling at Delcastle in their previous game.

St. Elizabeth (12-5) at Howard (7-12), 6 p.m.

Wednesday

St. Thomas More at Sussex Central (4-14), 5:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (5-13) at Polytech (5-14), 6 p.m.

Thursday

Ss. Peter and Paul at MIAA semifinals, time and location TBA

Friday

Dickinson (15-3) at Archmere (10-9), 6:15 p.m.

William Penn (14-3) at St. Elizabeth, 7:15 p.m. The final home game of the regular season for the Vikings will be a stiff test. William Penn plays a disciplined game, heavy on the defense. St. Elizabeth is trying to right the ship before the tournament begins.

Saturday

Saint Mark’s at Christiana (2-15), 12:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Friday-Saturday

Archmere, Salesianum and St. Elizabeth at Independent Conference championships, time TBA at Wilmington Charter

Ice hockey

Monday

Salesianum vs. Cardinal O’Hara, 8 p.m. at Skatium (Pa.)

Friday

Saint Mark’s vs. Appoquinimink, 8:10 p.m. at the Pond