New York Tenors, aiming for people ‘to come out feeling good,’ bring Christmas music tour to Saint Mark’s High School Dec. 13

We’ve hit the time of year when so much of the world moves fast.

Shopping, cooking, eating, playing, praying, singing and probably some crying, too.

And that doesn’t even include the international heartache of war and other violence in the world.

That’s part of the reason Andy Cooney, leader of the “The New York Tenors,” believes people go out of their way to enjoy Christmas music.

“People want to be happy,” Cooney said in a telephone interview while getting ready to leave for Florida for a full week of “The Magic of Christmas with the New York Tenors.”

“And our show, it’s a happy show. People come out of there feeling good. That’s really what we try to bring,”

Once dubbed “Irish America’s favorite son” by a writer from the New York Times, Cooney is one of three singers who will fire up the Christmas classics Dec. 13, 2 p.m., at Saint Mark’s High School. He has been performing more than 20 years and is a big hit on the Irish music circuit.

Cooney and his partners with the New York Tenors — Daniel Rodriguez and Christopher Macchio – will be making their fourth appearance in the Diocese of Wilmington in support of the programs and ministries of the local Catholic Charities.

The tenors change up the shows each year but stick with many of the most popular favorites. They also have a new twist, adding comedian Chris Monty as part of the show.

“He’s hilarious,” Cooney said. “I know everybody’s going to love him.”

Cooney has been familiar with Delaware, having performed for the New Castle County Irish Society. “They’ve been there a long time, they have a nice hall. It’s all good.”

Cooney said he believes live Christmas music helps people relax during what can be a time of tension and anxiety.

“It’s something about this time of year, no matter what’s going on in the world, no matter what … you try to be happy and with family, friends,” he said. “It’s an uplifting thought and we can try to switch off from the world around Christmas time. And people just love the music.”

Rodriguez first captured the attention of Americans everywhere during some of the darkest moments in the nation’s history. He was the New York City police officer whose amazing voice soothed our grief in the days following Sept. 11, 2001. Career highlights include performing with Boston Pops Orchestra and debuting before a worldwide audience at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Macchio is a gifted performer with a voice of exceptional power and beauty. A classically trained tenor from the Manhattan School of Music, this New York native has been wowing audiences by combing his golden-era sound with an engaging stage presence.

