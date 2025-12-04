Plenty of fun in the Diocese of Wilmington, including breakfast with Santa, a giant charcuterie board — and the New York Tenors, too

It’s hard to believe that we are in Advent, and Christmas is just around the corner. While you’re busy getting ready for Jesus’ birthday, don’t forget to support your local parishes. There are lots of events happening in the Diocese of Wilmington — here are just a few to add to your calendar:

• Have you purchased you tickets to “The Magic of Christmas with the New York Tenors” concert yet? This wonderful holiday celebration is a fabulous way to make family memories and support Catholic Charities as well. The concert is Saturday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. in St. Mark’s High School Theater, 2501 Pike Creek Road, in Wilmington. Sponsorships are available; tickets are $45, $55, or $65 for reserved seating. And don’t miss the chance to meet the Tenors and Bishop Koenig at a cocktail reception after the concert for just $100 more. Get your tickets now at wilmingtondiocese.simpletix.com/

• The next Catholic Business Network breakfast is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Bear. Keynote speaker will be local entrepreneur Chris Kenny of Kenny Family ShopRite. Doors open for breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and the program begins at 8. Breakfast is $40 and first-time attendees are entitled to a free print and digital advertisement promoting their business in The Dialog and thedialog.org. Register at givecentral.org/cdow/Catholic-Business-Networking

• On Friday, Dec. 5, Folks from St. Matthew’s Parish will attempt to “build the largest charcuterie board in Newport” from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Sip & Dip Charcuterie Board Fundraiser, in St. Matthew Social Hall, 1 Fallon Ave., Newport. Proceeds benefit St. Matthew Food Pantry. Bring cheese, crackers, cured meat, fruit or other favorites to help build the charcuterie board. There will also be raffle baskets, a silent auction, cash bar, and live music, all for a $10 donation. Tickets are available after Masses, or by texting Colette, (302) 981-6103.

• On Saturday, Dec. 6, join the fun at St. Joseph Church on French Street in Wilmington at Christmas Fest and Bingo All the Way from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fest includes Breakfast with Santa from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for just $5, and also features crafts, raffles, tromboli, games, kid’s zone, new-2-you and more. Bingo All the Way runs from 1-3 p.m., $7 per card. For more information, go to sjfschurch.org or call 302-658-4535.

• And on Dec. 12 & 13, St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington celebrates its Annual Christmas Bazaar. Featuring themed raffle baskets, arts and crafts vendors, games, food and drinks, homemade baked goods, and so much more. Friday hours are 5-9 p.m., Saturday 3-9 p.m. For questions, please contact Erica Sherkey at elsherkey@gmail.com.

• Just over the state line in PA, join the Sisters of St. Francis for several Advent-themed events. On Dec. 4, experience Taizé with Live Harp from 6:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. Sink into meditative space and be surrounded by live harp music, repetitive modern chants, readings, and stretches of silence — all in our beautiful, softly lit chapel. On Dec. 5, take a Christmas Candlelight Tour of Our Lady of Angels Convent between 6 and 7:30 p.m. Experience the beauty of historic convent on this hour-long guided tour, including caroling in the chapel by candlelight. Join us for cookies and cocoa after the tour. On Dec. 18, another chance to experience Taizé with Live Harp from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. All are welcome. Bring your worries, your grief, whatever you’re carrying. No performance, no small talk. Think of it as a slow, quiet reset — perfect for the season of Advent. All events are free. Register today at www.fscaston.org or 610-558-6449.

• On Sunday, Dec. 7, support the Ministry of Caring at the annual Jingle Bell Brunch at The University & Whist Club, 805 North Broom Street, in Wilmington. The brunch starts at 11 a.m. and costs $100 per person; sponsorships are also available. The event includes live and silent Auctions, a bake sale, pictures with Santa and more. For tickets, go to www.ministryofcaring.org/special-events/jinglebellbrunch/ or call Lauren Romeo at (302) 652-5523.

• Also on Sunday, Dec. 7 from 2-3 p.m., bring the kids to a Gingerbread house decorating party at St. Matthew Social Hall, 1 Fallon Ave., Newport. Geared towards children ages 5-15, cost is a $10 per-person donation. There will be light refreshments. For more information, call Debbie, (302) 275-8717.

• On Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m., enjoy a Christmas Concert at Sacred Heart Oratory, 917 North Madison Street, in Wilmington. The concert will be followed by a reception and there is free parking available at 10th & Jefferson Streets. For more information, go to www.ministryofcaring.org/light-the-world-christmas-concert-2025/

• St. Hedwig Parish in Wilmington is holding the traditional Christmas Babka & Bake Sale again this year. Pickup is at the parish hall Dec. 20 at 9 a.m., but orders must placed by Dec. 13. Hosted by the Knights of Columbus, available items are: Plain Babka $14, Cheese Babka $23, Sweet Poppy Seed Loaf $20, Box of Chrusciki $12, Loaf of (sliced) Rye Bread $11. Please email sthedwigbabka@gmail.com or call John at 302-992-0309 and leave a message with your name, phone number and quantity of each item you wish to order. (Please note that we will not be selling any bakery items on the day of the sale.)

• St. Helena’s monthly Second Sunday Breakfast Buffet will include Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 14. Santa and Mrs. Clause appear from 9 a.m.-11 a.m.; breakfast runs from 8 a.m. to noon, featuring a large assortment of hot foods, baked goods, fresh waffles, omelets, beverages and more. Reservations are strongly recommended. For more information or for reservations, contact Nancy, (302) 598-8685 or Natiesmom@me.com.

• The Music Ministry of St. Joseph on the Brandywine Parish invites you to its annual Christmas Concert in the Church at 10 Old Church Road, Greenville on Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. Highlights include the Cantata “What Sweeter Music” by John Leavitt, and traditional carols accompanied by chamber orchestra and organ. A free will offering will be collected.

• Also, on Dec. 14 at 3 p.m., enjoy Lessons and Carols at Cathedral of St. Peter, Sixth and West Streets, in Wilmington. Music will be presented by the combined choirs of Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Patrick’s Church. The concert will also be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/DowntownCatholic

• On Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m., be sure to check out the annual Christmas Spectacular at St. Helena’s Church, 602 Philadelphia Pike in Wilmington. This beautiful celebration includes a children’s Christmas pageant, with music of the season from the parish choirs and orchestra. A free will offering will be collected. For more information, go to sainthelenas.org.

For more information on all upcoming events, go to https://thedialog.org/datebook-1/

Adoration

If you are looking for opportunities to participate in the peaceful prayers of Eucharistic Adoration, parishes in the Diocese of Wilmington offer many options. Go to thedialog.org/our-diocese/adoration/ to find a parish near you.

Stay in touch

If your parish or organization is hosting an event, be sure to let us know as soon as possible by sending the details to news@thedialog.org, attention Datebook.

Reach more people – Advertise

To give your event or program a higher profile and more exposure, consider paid advertising in The Dialog and on thedialog.org. Call (302) 295-0635 or email advertising@thedialog.org for more information and rates. We offer many different options to meet your budget and help you get your message to our readers.

Stay informed

Like what you’re reading? Get faith-based columns in your e-mail every Monday when you sign up for our newsletter, The Angelus. You’ll also get the latest Catholic news and information from our Dialog partners during the week. Sign up today — go to thedialog.org.