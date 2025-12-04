Start your Friday off right and join the local group with Catholic Business Network at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Bear, 7:30 a.m.

Start your Friday off right and join the local group with Catholic...

No plans for breakfast tomorrow?

The next Catholic Business Networking Breakfast is set for Dec. 5 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Bear. The doors open at 7:30 a.m.

The featured speaker is Chris Kenny, CEO of Kenny Family ShopRite of Delaware. He will speak on “Strategic Planning for Mission-Driven Organizations.”

The breakfasts are an opportunity to gather with like-minded professionals and leaders who are inspired to live their faith in the workplace.

Breakfast is $40 and first-time attendees are entitled to a free print and digital advertisement promoting their business in The Dialog and thedialog.org.

Tickets are available at www.givecentral.org/CDOW-Catholic-Business-Networking.