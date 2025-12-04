Home Our Diocese Start your Friday off right and join the local group with Catholic...

Start your Friday off right and join the local group with Catholic Business Network at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Bear, 7:30 a.m.

By
The Dialog
-
5
Catholic Business Network
 

No plans for breakfast tomorrow?

The next Catholic Business Networking Breakfast is set for Dec. 5 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Bear. The doors open at 7:30 a.m.

The featured speaker is Chris Kenny, CEO of Kenny Family ShopRite of Delaware. He will speak on “Strategic Planning for Mission-Driven Organizations.”

The breakfasts are an opportunity to gather with like-minded professionals and leaders who are inspired to live their faith in the workplace.

Breakfast is $40 and first-time attendees are entitled to a free print and digital advertisement promoting their business in The Dialog and thedialog.org.

Tickets are available at www.givecentral.org/CDOW-Catholic-Business-Networking.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR